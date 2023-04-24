Adebayor against Arsenal

After a fruitful spell at Arsenal between 2006 and 2009, Emmanuel Adebayor made the switch to Manchester City for a reported £29m - a year into the club's Abu Dhabi-based ownership.

Two months into the 2009/10 season, the Togo international met his former club for the first time since the move, and was jeered by the away supporters throughout the match.

With just 10 minutes to play, Adebayor made it 3-1 to City with a bullet header and ran the entire length of the pitch, knee-sliding in front of the Arsenal fans as his new club eventually ran out 4-2 winners.