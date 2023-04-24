Adebayor and Balotelli make MOTD greatest celebrations list
Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have delved into the archive for great Premier League celebrations for the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.
Here are some of their selections:
Adebayor against Arsenal
After a fruitful spell at Arsenal between 2006 and 2009, Emmanuel Adebayor made the switch to Manchester City for a reported £29m - a year into the club's Abu Dhabi-based ownership.
Two months into the 2009/10 season, the Togo international met his former club for the first time since the move, and was jeered by the away supporters throughout the match.
With just 10 minutes to play, Adebayor made it 3-1 to City with a bullet header and ran the entire length of the pitch, knee-sliding in front of the Arsenal fans as his new club eventually ran out 4-2 winners.
Why always me?
Mario Balotelli was never far from controversy during his time as a Manchester City player.
Just two days before the Manchester derby in 2011, the Italian's bathroom caught fire after a firework was set off in his house.
The striker subsequently scored the opener in the 6-1 win over United, revealing a T-shirt under his top with the question, "Why always me?"