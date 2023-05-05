Hearts v Celtic: Team news

Hearts defender Michael Smith is set to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime have recovered from long-term knee injuries but are unlikely to feature for another couple of weeks.

Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are out for the season.

Celtic have lost Alistair Johnston (knock) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee surgery) since their win over Rangers, while James Forrest is still out with a muscle strain and Stephen Welsh has been ruled out with a knock.

Winger Liel Abada could make his comeback.