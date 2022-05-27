'I have never felt so disconnected with my team' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Norwich's season came to an end with a 5-0 humbling by Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Stuart: Where to start? It was a disaster even before a ball was kicked in pre-season. The loss of Buendia was a real blow. Yes, it brought players into the club, but they were second-rate players. Farke should've been sacked in September but wasn't and even replacing the manager couldn't change fortunes. Also, alienation of supporters by the board didn't help.

Paul: In over 20 years of being a season ticket-holder I have never felt so disconnected with my team. What concerns me is if (a big IF) we do bounce back we still have probably 70% of an inadequate squad lining up to be inadequate again. I'd rather we had a root-and-branch cull and rebuild, though past recruitment doesn't fill me with confidence.

Matt: It has been a truly awful and deeply disappointing season, given the investment and supposed 'learning' from two seasons ago. We've bounced back before but I am less confident we will this time, and wonder if we might find that we are fighting for the play-offs at best next season. I love the club but feel let down as a fan.

Andrew: If I turned in that type of performance week after week consistently at work I’d be sacked!

Chris: This year was supposed to be different after last time in the Premier League - and somehow was worse. Gutless, abject and pathetic for 99% of the season. Glad it’s finally over.