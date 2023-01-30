Leeds United have been rewarded for approaching the FA Cup in the right way and could go on to have a decent run in the competition, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think Leeds have approached the FA Cup in the right way.

"Jesse Marsch is one of those managers who, when you’re not winning in the league, takes the cup seriously. Winning leads to a winning mentality and winning becomes a habit. I like what they have done.

"They had a bit of a scare at Cardiff in the previous round. But they were good [against Accrington Stanley]. Yes, there are levels to the game and they would be expected to beat Accrington, but there are a lot of plus points.

"If you look at their form since New Year, Leeds are doing OK, and a lot of that is around those two positive results in the FA Cup. Leeds will be very happy about reaching the fifth round for the first time in seven years.

"The way the competition is opening up, you just never know. Leeds could go on and have really memorable cup run."

