Analysis: Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest are now unbeaten in four Premier League matches after they came from a goal down to grab a draw at Bournemouth.

It was fitting that the goal came from ex-Cherries striker Sam Surridge, his first in the Premier League, to ensure the draw rightfully finished in a draw.

Forest started well in the opening 20 minutes but, once again, could not take their chances and were lucky to not fall behind when home striker Kieffer Moore headed over when unmarked eight yards out.

But Steve Cooper's side didn't take the warning, with Bournemouth scoring a few minutes later when Jaidon Anthony converted Dango Ouattara's low cross.

Forest did not give up though and were pushing for an equaliser, which came in the 83rd minute, although Surridge, Cooper and everyone else had a nervous wait to see if it would be ruled out for offside.

The goal stood and Forest, bottom at the start of November, have now lost just once in seven Premier League games and sit 13th in the table.