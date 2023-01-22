Hibernian 0-3 Hearts: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

The scoreline did flatter Hearts but they took their chances when it mattered, timing every punch, if not deliberately then, perfectly - slapping Hibs down whenever they looked like coming back into the game.

Neilson's side seemed content to soak up the Hibs pressure, relying on their rivals lack of composure at the final moment. It didn't always work - Alex Cochrane was ripped apart by Elie Youan and eventually hooked.

But the tactic of hitting on the counter - as they did three weeks ago - added a flourish to the scoreline and sapped any energy out of the Hibs fightback.

Lawrence Shankland symbolised the performance. He chased much of the game but produced the big moment.

Crucially, Robbie Neilson got the Easter Road monkey off his back. Without a win in Leith as Hearts boss, it was a stick used to beat him with by his biggest critics. He's had the last laugh.