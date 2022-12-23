'Restart not easy for Brighton's World Cup stars'

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits his Seagulls face the "possible problem" of the Premier League being a bump back down to earth for some of their World Cup stars.

While many of the top flight's biggest clubs are used to their players making a splash on the global scene, the Italian says it is a new feeling for Brighton, who resume the Premier League campaign on Monday sitting in seventh spot.

De Zerbi has allowed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister a fortnight off, while Ecuador duo Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan were also among eight Albion players representing their countries in Qatar.

"Our players are not used to playing in this competition - the players who stayed in the World Cup, for them it is not easy to restart with 100% focus in the Premier League and in our team," De Zerbi said.

"That’s natural. For example, players of Manchester City, of Liverpool, yesterday I watched their game, it seems to be that they never played the World Cup. For us it’s completely different.

"We have to be focused on this possible problem. For [Kaoru] Mitoma, for Moises Caicedo, for Pervis, in 20 days they changed a lot of things.

"They played in Qatar in 25 degrees and after 10 days back in the UK in five degrees, the Carabao Cup and World Cup are totally different competitions. To restart in the right way is not easy, not natural."