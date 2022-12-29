Klopp is delighted to have clinched the signing of Cody Gakpo: “He is a really, really good player. The package is really interesting with the age he is and the quality he has shown already. We are really, really happy we could do it.”

Gakpo’s versatility makes him a very attractive prospect: “He can play in all four positions in attack. He will probably say his favourite is off the left wing in a 4-3-3 but he is still very young and for us, we think we can use him in any of those.”

The deal “has no impact” on the future of Roberto Firmino, whose contract expires next summer: “For me, it is clear, I want him to stay. We have had talks with Bobby and you will have to ask him about his future.”

The performances against Aston Villa and Manchester City are evidence their work at a Dubai training camp is paying off: “We are really pleased with how we have started. The intensity in our defending and our counter-pressing was on a different level. Now we have to show the same in our remaining 24 games.”