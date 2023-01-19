Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Selecting Brede Hangeland as Fulham’s best January signing might be harsh on cult hero Clint Dempsey and also Brian McBride, who stepped into Louis Saha’s shoes superbly. But Hangeland’s impact on Fulham’s fortunes is unquestionable.

He arrived with relegation appearing certain, but forged a fine partnership with Aaron Hughes that delivered the Great Escape, a seventh-place finish and then the remarkable run to the Europa League final.

As for the worst January deal, that was the £12m spent on Kostas Mitroglou, who was supposed to score the goals to keep the Whites up in 2014.

He played just three games and scored none.

The Greek striker, prolific in his homeland, then declared himself unwilling to play in the Championship and disappeared.

