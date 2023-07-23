Manchester City opened their pre-season with a 5-3 victory over Yokohama F Marinos at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

City found themselves two behind seven minutes before half-time after goals from Anderson Lopes and Ken Matsubara.

But the Treble winners were level by the break - first, John Stones firing high into the net, then Julian Alvarez pouncing on an error from goalkeeper Jun Ichimori.

Pep Guardiola made 10 changes at half-time - with only keeper Stefan Ortega playing the whole game - and Erling Haaland took just seven minutes to get on the scoresheet, turning in the penalty area before finding the bottom corner.

Rodri then curled home from outside the box to make it 4-2.

Kenta Inoue pulled one back for the hosts four minutes after a mix-up between Ortega and Rico Lewis.

But Haaland tapped in Joao Cancelo's cross in stoppage time to add his second and some gloss to the scoreline.