Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This all comes down to negotiation doesn’t it?

If you spend money you have not got, that reduces your negotiating position regarding the player you want to sell because the buying club know you have to do a deal.

West Ham presumably reasoned if they got the best price they could for Declan Rice, they could spend the money more easily.

What they probably did not bargain for was the lack of consensus over who to spend it on.