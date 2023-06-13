Anderson commits to Dundee for another two years

Max Anderson is looking forward to a "big season" in the Premiership with Dundee after signing a new two-year deal.

The 22-year-old youth academy graduate made 27 appearances, scoring three goals, last term as Dundee won the Championship to a seal a top-flight return.

“I am delighted to sign another two years at Dundee and I can’t wait to start under the new manager," said attacker Anderson.

"I am really looking forward to having the opportunity to showcase what I can bring to the squad.

"I know it’s a big season for everyone at the club and I am excited to do my best in continuing the club’s success over the next two seasons.”