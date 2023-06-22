Former Brighton midfielder and manager Brian Horton has been discussing the Seagulls' impressive 2022-23 season on BBC Radio Sussex: "Brighton are playing some unbelievable football. Obviously, getting into European football for the first time ever is just an incredible achievement for the club.

"It seems like the players just love what they're being asked to do and the way that they're being asked to play. That's the beauty of it really.

"Roberto de Zerbi has done an absolutely incredible job. I just love watching them play."

On Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who took control of the club in 2009: "He's done a remarkable job with the stadium and training ground. It's absolutely fantastic. It's right through the football club as even the recruitment is great. I love it because it's played a massive part in my life, as a player and a manager.

On who impressed during the 2022-23 season: "Lewis Dunk has been outstanding. I think he's right up there with his passing stats for a centre-half. Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma have done great. I like Solly March too although I know he's been in and out a little bit.

"De Zerbi trusts them doesn't he? He trusts them to play and they're thriving off that. What they're doing on the training ground, they're loving that. If you get players enjoying doing what they're doing, you're going to be successful."

Listen to the full BBC Radio Sussex interview on BBC Sounds