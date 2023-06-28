Defender Amari’i Bell has agreed a new contract at Luton Town after helping the club win promotion to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old joined the Hatters in July 2021 and has made 97 appearances, including in the Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley.

“It’s an opportunity that everyone wants to take, and I can’t wait for it," said Bell, who is away on international duty with Jamaica at the Gold Cup.

"It was just a matter of time, but I’m so happy to get it done and now all I can think about is coming back and getting ready for the season ahead.

“The excitement, I don’t think words can describe it. I think all the boys were waiting for the fixture list to come out and when we saw it, the achievement sinks in.

"It’s definitely an opportunity that I’m going to grasp with both hands and make it count."

Luton boss Rob Edwards said: “If he wasn’t already, Amari’i quickly became one of our most important players after we came in.

"From our first game when he got sent off against Middlesbrough, to how he performed in the play-off final, in that second half of the season he was outstanding.

"He’s another player who thoroughly deserves the opportunity to play Premier League football."