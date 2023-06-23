Transfer news: United close to £60m Mount move
Manchester United have found a middle ground with Chelsea over a deal for England midfielder Mason Mount, with the 24-year-old close to a £60m move. (Mirror), external
Borussia Dortmund are lining up a shock £13m move for United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Birmingham. (Manchester Evening News), external
Meanwhile, United have offered Jose Mourinho's Roma the chance to sign midfielder Donny van de Beek. (Metro), external
