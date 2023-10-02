The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff should be on England manager Gareth Southgate's radar after his impressive performances.

"Sean Longstaff, for so long a slightly odd scapegoat for things going wrong at Newcastle but I think his return to the side has massively improved the balance of their midfield," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I just think Gareth Southgate should be looking for alternatives for Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson. Phillips isn't playing enough at Manchester City and Henderson has gone out to Saudi Arabia and is not playing elite level football anymore.

"He (Southgate) should be scouting Longstaff regularly. He can play in a variety of midfield roles and it's that ability to get the best out of Bruno (Guimaraes) in that Newcastle midfield. Bruno plays better when Sean Longstaff is behind him, in front of him or alongside him. He can run all day, he's a great athlete.

"If he can do that for Bruno at Newcastle can he slot into that England team for Jude Bellingham? Because that's what we need looking forward."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds