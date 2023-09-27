BBC journalist and Spurs fan Holly Clemens believes Ange Postecoglou has completely changed the mood at the club since his arrival.

Tottenham remain unbeaten so far this season in the Premier League after Sunday's 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the north London derby.

"It is that camaraderie between the players and I think that Postecoglou has completely endorsed that and he has also endorsed a relationship between the fans and the players," Clemens told BBC Radio London.

"Even going up to the fans at the end of the game - he's the last one off the pitch when he claps the fans - and it's just those things like that have restored a total faith in Tottenham.

"You'll hear people say 'we've got our Tottenham back' and it's just little things there, that extra effort. Just seeing the players go out and have some joy while playing again - towards the end of last season they were looking like they were going to a funeral and there was a cloud of misery over them that went on to us fans.

"Of course you're going to roll your eyes and tut about your team, but overall we're seeing a lot of passion again. Silly mistakes happen and it does wind you up but overall we're seeing growth and that's all we ever wanted."

Listen to the full chat on BBC Sounds from 30:42