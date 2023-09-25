O'Dea to stay - gossip

Celtic B coach Darren O'Dea has pulled out of the running to be the next Inverness boss despite being given permission to speak to the Highlands club. (Daily Record)

Portuguese winger Jota's transfer from Celtic to Al-Ittihad will be the subject of an internal club investigation. (Asharq Al-Awsat via Scottish Sun)

Feyenoord had their Eredivisie game against Ajax suspended because of crowd trouble after Celtic's Champions League rivals raced into a three-goal lead inside 37 minutes. (Scottish Sun)

Under-fire Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri admits his team are on the verge of a full-blown crisis before their Champions League game with Celtic after their worst start to the season for 21 years. (Daily Record)

