Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, 20, says he spoke to Manchester United over the summer before he left Red Bull Salzburg, but felt a move to RB Leipzig was better for his development. (Transfermarkt - in German), external

Meanwhile, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to restructure his offer to buy United in order to reach an agreement current owners the Glazers. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column