Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

What a summer. We knew it was going to be a busy one but I don’t think any NUFC fan was truly prepared for the drama and attention that followed.

Linked with more than 200 players, NUFC were fast out of the blocks with links and rumours, done deals that weren’t and then a surprise as Matt Targett returned to make his loan permanent. Dean Henderson was a shoe-in but then Nick Pope came out of nowhere.

After that, we engaged in a battle with AC Milan to make sure Sven Botman was wearing black and white, a deal that was secured as Newcastle flexed their financial muscles. He’s been a superb signing that has helped finally repackage the defence into a solid unit to move us forward.

But the big one was what nobody expected. We were told we have no money with just loans available only for Alexander Isak to fly in from sunny Spain and become our record transfer. A lightning forward with an abundance of trickery and a thunderbolt of a shot, at 22 years old, he is exactly what we need.

Are we closed for business? I wouldn’t be shocked if at least one more came through the door but regardless, Eddie Howe will continue to drive these players to greatness with or without new blood.

I'll give it nine out of 10. A superb window.