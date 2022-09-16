Rangers 'very determined to get back to winning ways' on Saturday

R﻿angers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his side are "very determined to get back to winning ways" when the Premiership's bottom side Dundee United visit Ibrox on Saturday.

Despite a third straight defeat to Napoli on Wednesday, the Dutchman added that his players "look really strong mentally" as they prepare to return to league action for the first time since their 4-0 Old Firm loss two weeks ago.

"We are prepared really well," he told RangersTV. "We need to make sure we maintain our way of playing.

"[United] will come here and try to upset us with their play. You always expect a tough match at home against a defensively well organised team.

"But we have to keep our standards and we know how to overcome these opponents. We have to show it [on Saturday]."