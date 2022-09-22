'Why are our signings not good enough for first team?'

W﻿e asked for your views on Rangers' season so far.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

T﻿om: There is not enough energy in the team, too many older players and too many signed with historical injury problems, ie Helander, Roofe, Souttar, Jack and, possibly, Davies. Ryan Kent is the talisman but his numbers are way, way below where they should be. The young players need to step up to the plate and show their worth.

R﻿aymond: Why are a section of supporters calling for GVB to resign? What would have happened to Man United if the board had not given Sir Alex time? Have patience and look to the big picture.

A﻿non: Not being allowed to play to our strengths by the management team. Giving the opposition too much respect, allowing them to bully us by sitting too deep and applying the dangerous tactic of playing it out from the back. Could also add horrendous decisions by officials in the game but I won't.

S﻿tu: Getting players back from injury after the international break should see us kick on.

T﻿im: We've signed 25 players in three years yet only two started against Napoli. Why are our signings so poor and not good enough to make the first team?

A﻿non: Disappointing. We play slow, pedestrian football starting from the goalkeeper, playing the ball to the centre-backs. They then play it out to the full-backs, then they look forward, turn back and attempt to pass it back, only to lose the ball and nine times out of 10 concede a goal. Don't even get me started on our set-pieces and our away form.