Greive's late return 'very frustrating', says Saints boss

Stephen Robinson says Alex Greive's late return from international duty is “very frustrating” as the St Mirren boss faces a striker shortage for Saturday’s Premiership game with Livingston.

On Friday morning Greive, who featured as a substitute for New Zealand in Sunday’s friendly defeat to Australia, was still absent from Saints training.

The Paisley side's Australian duo, Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus, also came off the bench in the second of the two friendly matches but reported back on Wednesday and Robinson will ask Greive to explain his delay.

"We are still waiting for Alex Greive to arrive today, which is hard to believe when he played on the Sunday,” said Robinson.

"The game was on Sunday and from the team he played against the boys arrived back in training on Wednesday. So very, very frustrating.

"Ryan Strain returned with a slight niggle and Keanu Baccus is back flying, he trained really well."

Greive's absence adds to the Buddies' difficulties in attack, with Robinson adding: “Eamonn Brophy has a knock and Curtis Main has had a knock so we are a little bit light in the front areas.

"We will assess both those boys tomorrow but it obviously makes it more paramount that Alex hasn't been here to train all week."