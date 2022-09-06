Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Now it gets serious, right? Last week was Manchester City's first of the season in which they had three games. That now sets the tone up until the World Cup.

The Blues have had six matches so far, winning four and drawing two.

You'll instantly point out that Newcastle United at St James' Park was a 'test'. It was. They pushed City all the way, but the cold, hard facts are that Newcastle haven't set the world alight, they won't be competing the title and they weren't in the top 10 at the time - and they still aren't.

So, to Sevilla in the Champions League. Away in Spain for matchday one - there'll be some tests on fitness so rotation is expected.

Then it's Tottenham at home. A side level on points with Pep Guardiola's men. A side that did the double over the Blues last year. In fact, losing to Spurs is the last time Manchester City were beaten in the Premier League - back in February.

It's a big week for the Blues and we'll learn more about them in the next seven days.