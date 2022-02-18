Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Watford.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Regarding team news, Gerrard said: “Nothing’s changed from last week, so we’re still missing Bertrand Traore and Marvelous Nakamba. Besides that, they’re all available."

Gerrard said he was "hoping to see a reaction" after the 1-0 defeat by lowly Newcastle last week. Villa have won just one of their past six Premier League games. He added: "We knew collectively that we had let our supporters down [at Newcastle], so tomorrow is all about a reaction."

But the Villa boss heaped praise on left-back Lucas Digne, who has played a significant role since his arrival: "I’m very happy with what he’s contributed so far."

On Watford boss Roy Hodgson, Gerrard said: “I know Roy better than most. He’s a joy to work with, he’s a fair man, he’s an honest man. He’s someone who I look up to immensely."

He added that to beat the Hornets Villa will "have to have the creation and invention to find a lot of outcomes in the game".

