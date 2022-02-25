Foxes face French test in next European venture

Leicester will face French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League next month.

The two legs will be played on Thursday 10 March and Thursday 17 March, with the Foxes at home in the first leg.

Rennes currently lie fifth in the French Ligue 1 and topped their Europa Conference League group - which also included Tottenham - with a record of four wins and two draws from their six matches.

Full last-16 draw:

Marseille v FC Basel

Leicester v Rennes

PAOK v Gent

Vitesse v Roma

PSV Eindhoven v FC Copenhagen

Slavia Prague v LASK

FK Bodo/Glimt v AZ Alkmaar

FK Partizan v Feyenoord