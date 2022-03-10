Wolves v Watford: Team news
- Published
Ki-Jana Hoever has been ruled out with the hamstring injury that prompted his first-half substitution against Crystal Palace.
With Nelson Semedo unavailable with a similar issue, Jonny Otto could make his first start for a year.
Watford remain without Ismaila Sarr but team-mate Joshua King will be assessed. Both missed the game against Arsenal on Sunday because of hamstring injuries.
William Troost-Ekong is available after overcoming a muscle strain.
