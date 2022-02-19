Arsenal v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Just the one alteration for Brentford, too, with former Arsenal midfielder Josh Dasilva coming into the side for his first start of the season after a long-term injury as Vitaly Janelt drops to the bench.

Christian Eriksen is not involved with Bees boss Thomas Frank having said the Danish midfielder isn't quite ready to make his competitive debut.

Top scorer Ivan Toney still isn't fit enough for a place in the squad.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa.