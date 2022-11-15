M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

It only seems like last week when Evertonians were waxing lyrical about a fantastic performance against Crystal Palace, with connection between players/manager and the fans seemingly at an all-time high.

Fast forward to early Saturday evening down on the south coast and, on the surface, that connection and affection seems a distant memory.

Fans have every right to voice their dissatisfaction at what has been served up over the last week. From Tuesday’s disaster showing from a second string XI, to Saturday’s uninspiring performance, that level should never be accepted by anyone associated with the club.

The targeting of individual players will never sit well with me, however. When disappointment and anger takes a toxic turn, your reason for being upset loses any value.

Manager and players will go into the six-week break knowing exactly what standards are expected of them, if they didn’t already.

It’s got to be time well spent to both rest and recover but also do some soul searching and ask questions of themselves and each other.

The sense of relief from fans at not having to concern ourselves with Everton is palpable. Our need to find a sense of calm is just as important as the players, as come Boxing Day, that love and connection we have emphasised since Frank Lampard arrived at the club, needs to be restored.