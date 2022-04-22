Josh Brownhill says the managerial change at Turf Moor has made their opponents uncertain about what tactics they will be up against.

The 26-year-old set up both Burnley’s goals in a vital win against Southampton on Thursday night and was in bullish mood before Sunday’s game with Wolves, when a positive result could lift them out of the bottom three.

“With a change of manager, the opposition doesn’t know how you’re going to play,” he said. “We were more patient but still direct and played forward.

“We’re in high spirits because it was a massive win.”

Brownhill also stressed the Clarets would be relentless in trying to preserve their Premier League status.

“I think we’re up for the fight and we’re not going to stop,” he said. “We’re going to give absolutely everything.”