Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool fans to play their part from now until the end of the season.

Winning the quadruple is still a possibility for Jurgen Klopp's side, but Van Dijk said everyone involved in the club needs to pull together for the dream to become a reality.

Speaking before Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Benfica, he said: "If you said at the start of the season that you would still be in all competitions by this time in the year, also having the full squad which we didn’t have last season, we would have taken it easily.

"We are playing good. We have all the chances still to win all those competitions. We need everyone to just enjoy it, the fans as well. Support us like you always do and enjoy the ride.

"We just want to make this season, hopefully, an unforgettable one. For us as players, for staff - but as a whole club.

"The things that have been going on at the moment at Liverpool is something no-one should take for granted. As a group, we are very stable. We have a fantastic squad - with the manager, the whole relationship at the club and the performances.

"We should just enjoy it - go out there, give it your all and if that’s enough at the end of the season, then happy days. If not, then we will try again next year."