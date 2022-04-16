Southampton 1-0 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It’s a really difficult one to take. The way we controlled the game makes it difficult to understand how we lost the game.

"Fraser Forster was incredible, the saves that he made today. It was a defining moment. That’s why I say the box has decided the game today. You could see the game was one-way traffic."

On Arsenal's form: "It’s a real worry. We’ve lost games in different ways. To lose the way we did today is difficult to explain. If you saw the game, you’d say Arsenal had won comfortably."