Your views on Celtic's summer transfer business

Brian Docherty: As long as Celtic get Jota I will be happy. The bloke is pure class on the ball. I can see Celtic having a good run in Europe, as long as we can keep the pace and bring in great young talent like Jota.

Graeme: We have to keep hold of Josip Juranovic for at least two years. The guy is going to be the best right-back in the world within four years.

Dean: Jota, Alexandro Bernebei and Alfa Semedo will all thrive in Ange Postecoglou's second season - get them in the door ASAP and we will see the benefits of them being in from the start.