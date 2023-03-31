Premiership player to watch: Duk

While Barry Robson is - quite rightly - taking much of the credit for a turnaround in form that has lifted Aberdeen back into the top six since initially taking over as interim manager, it is winger Duk who has very much led from the front on the pitch.

The 23-year-old Lisbon-born Cape Verde international has scored four goals in their last five outings, including three in their latest two.

Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski has contributed three in five himself and it is that rekindled potency up front that St Johnstone must quell if they are to end a run of seven home games without a win and retain their outside hopes of a top-six finish.

Duk also scored both goals in fourth-placed Aberdeen's 2-0 win over the Saints at Pittodrie in January and he and his team-mates will arrive in Perth confident of a fourth consecutive victory having won 1-0 there in August.