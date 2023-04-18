'Saints seem to be relishing pressure as top-six judgment day looms'

Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

After Hibs put a sorry Hearts to the sword in Saturday’s lunchtime Edinburgh derby, St Mirren visited Rangers with just a point separating them and Lee Johnson’s side in sixth place.

And while our own heroics against the Gorgie side meant that fifth was ensured going into the final pre-split game regardless of our result at Ibrox, Saints arrived with the confidence of pulling off yet another Old Firm upset.

The 5-2 scoreline was one that St Mirren were perhaps unlucky to be on the end of – most of all midfielder Mark O’Hara, whose magnificent brace (the first a serious goal of the season contender) had Saints thinking they had done enough to earn at least a point.

While few would have begrudged Saints their 2-2 draw, Rangers were able to use every inch of their squad to punish a tiring and stretched defence, scoring three in the last 10 minutes, and setting up a massive tie for Stephen Robinson’s men this Saturday against struggling Kilmarnock.

St Mirren need just a point to guarantee a spot in the top six. Any scenario which sees Hibs lose or Livingston fail to win also ensures a top-six finish, regardless of the result in Paisley.

From the outside looking in, there seems to be a remarkable lack of nerves in this Saints squad.

Swashbuckling wins against Hearts and Livingston paint a picture of a side relishing the pressure of this pre-split run in, and Saturday’s veritable cup final is an opportunity to finally get that coveted top six place over the line.