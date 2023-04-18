Bayern Munich v Man City: Pick of the stats

Bayern Munich have lost their past two meetings with Manchester City in the Champions League – the first time they’ve lost consecutive games against them.

Since losing three consecutive games against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in 2020-21 – the last of which being in the 2021 Champions League final – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won each of his past three games against Tuchel, without seeing his side concede a single goal (1-0 home and away in the 2021-22 Premier League and 3-0 in the first leg of this tie).