Bayern Munich v Man City: Pick of the stats
- Published
Bayern Munich have lost their past two meetings with Manchester City in the Champions League – the first time they’ve lost consecutive games against them.
Since losing three consecutive games against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in 2020-21 – the last of which being in the 2021 Champions League final – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won each of his past three games against Tuchel, without seeing his side concede a single goal (1-0 home and away in the 2021-22 Premier League and 3-0 in the first leg of this tie).
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won 99 Champions League matches, just one win away from becoming the third manager to reach 100 wins in the competition, along with Carlo Ancelotti (105, not including one awarded win with Milan) and Alex Ferguson (102). He'd reach that figure in just 158 games, with Ancelotti taking 180 games and Ferguson's 100th win coming in his 184th game.