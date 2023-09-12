Souttar admits 'it's been tough' after 'Rangers deal fell through'

Australia centre-half Harry Souttar says he is concentrating on winning his place back with Leicester City as the 24-year-old admitted that "it's been tough" after a summer in which a loan move to Rangers fell through because of his hefty wages. (Football Scotland), external

Besiktas president Ahmed Nur Cebi expects Ridvan Yilmaz to be given more game time by Rangers this season after the left-back was linked with a return to the Turkish top-flight club this summer. (SportsDigitale via Daily Record), external

Rangers failed with a summer move for Egypt winger Ibrahim Adel, with the 22-year-old currently with Pyramids in his homeland also being watched by Chelsea and Newcastle United. (TeamTalk), external

Fenerbahce are reluctant to complete the signing of Jota on loan from Al-Ittihad because he cannot now be registered to play in the Europa Conference League, which could leave the 25-year-old winger in limbo as he has not been registered as part of the Saudi Arabian club's eight-player foreign contingent for their domestic games following his summer transfer from Celtic. (The National), external

Ryan Kent has been told to raise his Fenerbahce performance levels by head coach Ismail Kartal after the 26-year-old former Rangers winger was dropped from the squad. (Daily Record), external

Alfredo Morelos' agent, Martin Camagno, has raised the possibility of the striker joining a Russian club in January despite the 27-year-old having agreed a two-year deal with Brazilian club Santos last week following his summer exit from Rangers and being linked with moves to Spartak Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg. (Sport24), external

