Analysis: Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

To say James Maddison has hit the ground running since joining Tottenham from relegated Leicester this summer is an understatement.

After impressing in Spurs' opening two games at Brentford and at home to Manchester United, the 26-year-old delivered a magnificent individual display at the Vitality Stadium to help the visitors maintain their unbeaten start under Ange Postecoglou.

His 17th-minute strike came at the end of a flowing move involving Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr, and moments after Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto had nearly gifted him an opener.

Maddison had more shots, attempted more crosses and registered more final-third entries than any of his team-mates on the south coast, and could have capped a marvellous performance with his second of the game late on - only for his low shot to whistle wide of the far post.

It mattered little on a comfortable afternoon for Spurs, whose fans were singing "we've got our Tottenham back" shortly before the full-time whistle.