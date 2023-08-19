Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Arsenal went to Selhurst Park at the start of last season and won 2-0 in what was seen as a statement win, given how often they have dropped points against Palace in recent seasons.

Palace looked good against Sheffield United last weekend and, even at 76, their manager Roy Hodgson showed he is up for the fight in his skirmish with Max Lowe.

Arsenal have got Jurrien Timber out injured, which is a bit of a blow, but I still think the Gunners' firepower will see them through.

Anish's prediction: Arsenal are looking to go one better in the league this year, so they'll have to start strong. 1-3

