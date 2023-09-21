West Ham 3-1 Backa Topola: Key stats

West Ham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 home matches in all competitions, conceding in each of their last five such games since a 1-0 victory against Man Utd in May.

The Hammers have won 15 of their last 16 matches in European competition (including qualifiers, D1), with no team winning more since the start of last season (AZ and Fenerbahce also 15).

James Ward-Prowse has either scored (2) or assisted (5) in each of his first five matches in all competitions for West Ham, with no Premier League player assisting more often in 2023-24 than the Englishman (Lucas Digne also 5).

Mohammed Kudus has been directly involved in eight goals (six goals, two assists) in his last nine matches in European competition.