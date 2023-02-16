Devlin is under no pressure - Johnson

Hibs manager Lee Johnson says the club are taking a "gentle approach" with centre-back Michael Devlin, who arrived on a short-term deal at the start of this week.

Devlin has suffered with injuries in recent years, and Johnson will not rush the former Hamilton and Aberdeen defender.

“[He's a] great lad first and foremost," Johnson said. "Obviously we knew about him as a personality. He is definitely at the phase of his career that is a renovation of his body and of his mind.

"We are doing all right at the moment in terms we have kept a couple of clean sheets. So he is not under pressure to walk through the door and be the captain or the main man if you like.

“We will take a gentle approach with him and look at the him in the short and the medium term, and next season potentially even though he will go into the open market as its only a short-term deal.

"It also addresses the balance with two young centre-halves. With Paul Hanlon and Mikey Devlin it gives us that level of experience that’s important when you are organising a line from dead balls.”