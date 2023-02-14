S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

It's Valentine's Day today - and if I had to do a love letter to anyone in the Fulham team I'd be hard pressed to choose because this team right now is full of incredible players. And, while I don't know any of the team personally, it feels like it's full of genuine people too.

However, the two players I'd like to spotlight, are the age-defying pair of Tim Ream (35) and Willian (34), who both rolled back the years on Saturday against Nottingham Forest with scintillating performances.

What's remarkable is that both Ream and Willian were written off before a ball had been kicked this year. Not just by the outside media, but also many within the club, including myself.

Personally, I just didn't think that either had the legs to sustain a full season in what is such a fast, intense division. I thought they might be useful backups, but nothing more. What's coming through though, is their wisdom and anticipation, and their ability to see things happen before anyone else does.

Both are aided by fast, athletic partners - Ream has Issa Diop at centre-back with him and Willian has the roadrunner that is Antonee Robinson behind him at left-back. Those partnerships mean that we can benefit from Ream and Willian's guile and grace, while their positional partners can make up for any lack of pace.

Fulham have a history squeezing the last ounces of football from incredible players down the years, from George Best and Bobby Moore in the 70s to Danny Murphy and Brede Hangeland leading us to a European final in 2010.

Once again, it looks like we've repeated that trick, and it's a great reminder to us all that age is just a number, and that we shouldn't write players off purely because of that.