St Johnstone 1-1 St Mirren: What did the manager say

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson tells Sportsound: "First of all, I've watched the sending off back. I'm not sure what Dan's meant to do. He takes a touch, trying to turn the guy who has come in quickly. Where is he meant to put his foot? I thought the original decision, the yellow card, was the right decision.

"It's a huge decision that has a huge impact on the game. There's no malice, no force. I'm really disappointed with that. It's tough to take, we've lost Dan and I don't think it's an appeal we would win.

"After that, the boys were terrific. Their performance and energy levels were superb. We limited them to a few chances.

[On the goal] "That's the reason I signed Zak, to score goals like that. Instinctive goals. We were just unfortunate we couldn't hang on until the end.

"I was delighted in the end to get a point. It was a really difficult pitch to play on. That's a couple of unfortunate red cards we've had, but we perform well with 10 men."