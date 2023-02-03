Brighton v Bournemouth: Team news

Brighton will be without World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is suspended for accumulating five yellow cards.

New signing Facundo Buonanotte will be on the bench but Adam Lallana is out with a muscle problem and Evan Ferguson's knee issue will be assessed.

Bournemouth will give fitness tests to Dominic Solanke (knee) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring).

David Brooks, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are all still out.

