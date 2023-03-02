Goodwin on 'gamble worth taking', United squad & learning from failure
- Published
Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media for the first time since becoming Dundee United manager.
Here are the key lines from the new Tannadice boss at his unveiling
Goodwin didn’t intend to return to management until the summer but United was “far too big a club and far too good an opportunity to turn down”.
He had an offer to enter talks with another club a few weeks ago, but rejected it and sees United as a “gamble worth taking".
Has no issues with his deal lasting just 12 games: “It’s a situation we’re both very happy with. It’s impossible for the club I think to be offering any long-term contracts to players or managers at this time."
Goodwin is convinced the current squad is “far better than what they’ve shown” and good enough to retain their place in the Premiership.
He believes “one horrendously bad week” – heavy defeats to Hearts and Hibs either side of the cup loss to Darvel – cost him his job as Aberdeen boss: “I hope my career up to now won’t be judged on what happened that last seven days. That’s not what I wan to be remembered for.”
Has no anger over his Pittodrie exit and says there are “learnings” he’s taken that can make him a better manager in his new job.
Goodwin expects a "hot reception" from both sets of fans in his first game in charge of United against Aberdeen at Tannadice on Saturday.