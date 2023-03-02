Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal's squad are currently approaching games as if they are a mid-table side rather than shouldering the pressure that comes with chasing a first league title since 2004.

The England goalkeeper suffered consecutive Premier League relegations with Sheffield United and Bournemouth and is relishing the different pressures that come at the other end of the table.

He said: "I wouldn't say it's easy but it's definitely a pressure which is so much nicer to have than the opposite side.

"It's an enjoyment and because not a lot of us have been here before, we don't really know how to handle it.

"So we're just going out and playing the games as if we're 10th, 12th, whatever.

"I found out the hard way that you can't get too low or you can't get too high.

"If you lose a game of football that can't take over your whole life, otherwise I would have been sat in a house not seeing the outside world for a long period of my short career.

"Obviously I want to win every single game and do well, but it's not the be all and end all at the minute.

"Of course, if we get to four, five games to go and we are still in the same position that'll definitely change. But for now, it's just playing with a group of my mates and enjoying it."