St Mirren 1-0 Ross County: What did the assistant manager say

St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll told BBC Scotland: "For 80 minutes, we were delighted. It gets a bit nervy naturally towards the end. We have a lot of players who haven't played 90 minutes that much, who were naturally going to tire and unfortunately we couldn't take one of the chances.

"Declan [Gallagher] pulled up which is a big blow. We'll have to maybe get him a scan. He was a brilliant. It was a disappointment for him, he's come into some good form.

"We're a team that allows the other team to have possession. The difference in the second half was we were sitting deeper. County pushed a little, but considering the injuries and lack of senior depth on the bench, the boys dug in and did fantastic.

"We're an ambitious staff. You have to understand the limitations that we have - our budget. The club has gone through a year of trying to go back to the youth, bring through the likes of Kieran Offord. The fact we're maintaining performances and kicking on for top six is a credit to the players and the gaffer."