Your favourite Chelsea goals

Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Chelsea score and Gianfranco Zola’s back-flick volley against Norwich got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Sal: Best ever Chelsea goal? May 19, 2012, the final of the Champions League. The final penalty by Didier Drogba to win it. Not for its artistry, strength, or skill. For what it meant, still means, and what it delivered.

Ian: Ramires against Barcelona in the 2012 Champions League semi-final takes some beating. We were 2-0 down on the night and down to ten men. Ramires’ brilliance brought the game level overall with Chelsea going through on away goals. Match was on a knife edge until Torres equalised on the night with the last kick.

Sean: Best goal in my opinion was Essien's screamer against Arsenal. I was sitting behind the goal and watched it all the way. It looked like it was going well wide when he hit it. But the power and swerve on it, especially after striking it with the outside of his right foot was incredible!

Martin: Has to be Drogba’s volley against Liverpool. Superbly executed. A goal from nowhere.

Jacob: It’s got to be Frank Lampard’s long range chip from outside the box against Hull City in the 2008-09 season. What absolute scenes they were.