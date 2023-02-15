Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren: Who impressed?

Max Johnston. The latest on the Motherwell conveyer belt of young local talent - albeit, that belt has slowed significantly lately.

He took his goal well - whether he meant it or not, only he can know. Apart from that, he was a threat down the right, getting forward from right-back and whipping crosses in.

Defensively he was solid, making more tackles than any other Well player. That might be because St Mirren tried to target him. It didn't work.

SNS