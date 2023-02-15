Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren: Who impressed?

Max Johnston. The latest on the Motherwell conveyer belt of young local talent - albeit, that belt has slowed significantly lately.

He took his goal well - whether he meant it or not, only he can know. Apart from that, he was a threat down the right, getting forward from right-back and whipping crosses in.

Defensively he was solid, making more tackles than any other Well player. That might be because St Mirren tried to target him. It didn't work.