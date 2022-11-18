Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United wanted to see the full extent of Cristiano Ronaldo's interview. Now they have acted.

The club's refusing to say what "appropriate steps" are, but cancelling Ronaldo's contract and/or taking legal action are likely to be high on the list.

United remain solidly behind manager Erik ten Hag, who bore the brunt of a number of Ronaldo's criticisms. One claim was that Ten Hag only wanted to bring him on in the final minutes of last month's win over Tottenham to prove a point, Ronaldo adding that he has no respect for the Dutchman.

United have also expressed pride in the club and staff, who were derided by Ronaldo as part of his view of the Old Trafford outfit being stuck in a time warp.

It is inconceivable Ronaldo can play for United again under Ten Hag, so the only way now is an exit.

But this may not be straightforward. Ronaldo is the Premier League's highest-paid player and his contract will contain numerous clauses.

However, United have vowed to act as quickly as they can. They won't want this hanging over them for any longer than is necessary.

